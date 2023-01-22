St. Louis Board of Aldermen one step closer to doubling salary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, the majority of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to raise alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars.

St. Louis alderwoman Carol Howard sponsored the bill doubling the salary from $36,000 to $72,000.

Alderpersons in support of the raise discussed how the ward map will shrink from 28 to 14 wards, giving alderpersons more residents. If passed, the pay bump would start in April when wards get cut in half. Aldermen are expected to serve at least 32 hours a week.

“It hasn’t been a part-time job for me from the day after election,” Alderwoman Laura Keys said. “We are not all in the same personal financial grouping. We must live too. Gas went up for me just like it went up for everybody else.”

“Due to the fact we’re reducing the board to 14 members, this money is already appropriated and part of the budget for the board of aldermen,” Alderwoman Carol Howard said.

“It was clearly inferred that the taxpayer would save money by cutting alder people,” Alderman Jesse Todd said.

“I think the aldermanic salary for a part-time job is more than adequate,” Alderman Joe Vaccaro said. “It’s a part-time job. It’s a slap in the face to every city employee.”

The Board of Alderman still has one last time to vote on this on Friday. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones still has to decide if she wants to sign off on the bill.

