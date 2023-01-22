Officers involved in Foundry Way shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several officers were involved in a shooting when investigating car break-ins Saturday night.

Officers were on scene of the break-ins in the south lot of Foundry Way when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the same lot and observed a white Honda Accord fleeing westbound.

The passenger of the Honda leaned over the roof and began firing several rounds from a rifle in the direction of the officers and three juveniles that were on scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The Honda was last seen moving southbound on Vandeventer.

The three juveniles that were on scene fled by foot and were taken into custody by the officers.

Of those taken into custody, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were found in possession of firearms.

The 15-year-old was found in possession of a Glock 29 equipped with an auto sear, making the gun fully automatic, and the 16-year-old was in possession of stolen Glock 19.

The Juvenile Court was contacted and advised officers to release the juveniles taken into custody to their parents.

The investigation of this event is ongoing.

