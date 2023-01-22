Bengals defeat the Bills, meaning 5th straight AFC title game in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the fifth straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10, setting up an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals.

The game will kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:30 p.m. next Sunday on KCTV5 News.

Had the Bills won the game, the Chiefs would have played Buffalo in Atlanta for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.

