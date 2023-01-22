Bengals defeat the Bills, meaning 5th straight AFC title game in Kansas City

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field between plays against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the fifth straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10, setting up an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals.

The game will kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:30 p.m. next Sunday on KCTV5 News.

Had the Bills won the game, the Chiefs would have played Buffalo in Atlanta for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son
In Missouri, 61 women died while pregnant or in the first year postpartum, a statistic Governor...
Bipartisan support for bill to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms
In Missouri, 61 women died while pregnant or in the first year postpartum, a statistic Governor...
Bipartisan support for bill to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms
As the AAPI community continues to heal from this tragedy, OCA leaders stresses the importance...
AAPI community in St. Louis respond to Monterey Park mass shooting
St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma
St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma