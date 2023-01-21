Man shot, killed overnight near Forest Park

SLMPD says the incident occurred just after midnight in the 6100 block of Delmar Avenue.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed overnight just north of Forest Park.

SLMPD says the incident occurred just after midnight in the 6100 block of Delmar Boulevard. A man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck died after arriving at the hospital.

A homicide unit has resumed the investigation and updates will be provided once received.

