Man sentenced to 16 years for murder, vehicle theft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Division 14 of St. Louis County Circuit Court after entering blind guilty pleas to Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022.

Quentin Jackson, 40, admitted that on January 13, 2020, he stabbed Justin Leeman, 41, in the neck and killed him in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue in Affton and then stole Leeman’s car. According to a release, DNA recovered from the knife Jackson used was a match to Jackson’s DNA, and police found blood on his clothing and in the stolen car.

“By all accounts, Justin Leeman dedicated his life to serving others, which made his loss that much more devastating,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “With this guilty plea and prison sentence, his family and friends at least know who took his life and that he is being held responsible.”

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison for these offenses. The court imposed sentences of 16 years for Murder 2nd Degree, 3 years for Armed Criminal Action and 7 years for Stealing a Motor Vehicle, with all sentences to run concurrently.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the incident.

