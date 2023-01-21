Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses.

Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.

Craig then sold to two others what he said was cocaine. Both men overdosed while driving, and the car rolled into someone’s yard. One of the men was revived with Narcan, and the other died.

Police identified Craig as the man who sold the fentanyl to the men. An undercover officer later bought fentanyl from him.

Craig faces a mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison and could face up to a life sentence. He was convicted of fentanyl conspiracy, two counts of distribution of fentanyl that caused serious harm, one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.