Morning frost then Light Rain or Snow Saturday Evening

Cold temps and patchy frost this morning

Watch for Rain or snow tonight-Sunday morning

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day

Today: Expect patchy frost on cars and a few isolated slick spots on roads. Temperatures of most this morning are sitting in the 20s, with highs in the lower-40s this afternoon. Clouds will increase today ahead of evening rain and light snow.

Tonight - Tomorrow AM: Low pressure will move east out of Kansas this evening. It will bring accumulating snowfall around 1″ for northern Missouri, with a few isolated bands of 1-2″ expected. If you’re driving to northern Missouri, watch for minor travel impacts. Now, areas along and south of I-70 are on the southern edge of the low pressure, making the snow potential lower. Breaking it down, rain will move into the area after 6 pm and may mix to snow in the late evening and overnight. Keep in mind that temperatures generally will stay above freezing most of the night, so roads should remain just wet. However, as we near daybreak Sunday and temperatures bottom out near 32°, that’s when we could see isolated slick spots. If snow accumulates on grassy and elevated surfaces, we’re looking at a trace with a few isolated spots seeing upwards of 1″. Any impacts from the morning will not linger into the afternoon due to temperatures rising to the lower 40s.

Snow potential next week: We’re watching the potential for decent snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning next week. Due to possible impacts on the Wednesday AM commute, it is now a First Alert Weather Day. The system bringing this round of snow is still way off the coast of California, so the exact track remains uncertain. More details will fall into place once this moves ashore. Additionally, borderline freezing temperatures are complicating the scenario. But there’s certainly potential for 2″ or more of snow that would cause travel impacts if the forecast holds. Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning may become First Alert Weather Days, but we will wait for more model data looking for a consistent pattern. We will keep you posted each day we get closer to that storm system and we will provide more specific information.

