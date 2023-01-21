Light Rain Moving In, Changing To Snow Overnight

First Alert Weather:

Rain & Snow Mix Tonight - Sunday Morning

Light Snow Ends Early Sunday, Then Just A Cloudy Day

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day

Tonight - Tomorrow AM: Tonight’s storm system will bring accumulating snowfall around 1″ for northern Missouri, with a few isolated bands of 1-2″ expected. If you’re driving to northern Missouri, watch for minor travel impacts. Now, areas along and south of I-70 are on the southern edge of the low pressure, making the snow potential lower. Breaking it down, rain will move into the area this evening and is expected to mix with snow in the late evening before changing to snow overnight. Keep in mind that temperatures generally will stay above freezing most of the night, so roads should remain just wet. However, as we near daybreak Sunday and temperatures bottom out near 32°, that’s when we could see isolated slick spots. If snow accumulates on grassy and elevated surfaces, we’re looking at a trace upwards of 1″. Any impacts from the morning will not linger into the afternoon due to temperatures rising to the lower 40s.

Light snow possible tonight and tomorrow morning (KMOV)

Snow potential next week: We’re watching the potential for decent snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning next week. Due to possible impacts on the Wednesday AM commute, it is now a First Alert Weather Day. The system bringing this round of snow is still out in the Pacific, so the exact track remains uncertain. More details will fall into place once this moves ashore. Additionally, borderline freezing temperatures are complicating the scenario. But there’s certainly potential for 2″ or more of snow that would cause travel impacts if the forecast holds. We will keep you posted each day we get closer to that storm system and we will provide more specific information.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday (KMOV)

