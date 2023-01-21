John Burroughs women’s basketball broke Lutheran South’s 11-game win streak

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - John Burroughs Lady Bombers defeated the Lutheran South Lady Lancers 43-28 Friday night.

The team controlled the first quarter, going on a 14-4 run. The Lancers responded by scoring 10 points in the second quarter, but the Bombers kept the score within double digits.

South continued to bring the score close, but Burroughs kept stretching the lead. They scored 15 points to seal the game.

Burroughs’ junior guard Monet Witherspoon led the team with 12 points and junior Allie Turner followed with 10. South’s Ellie Buscher led her team with 11 points.

The Lady Bombers improve to 17-2 and will travel to face Westminster on Friday Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Lancers will travel to Washington, Mo. on Monday to face Pacific at 7 p.m.

