Large fire breaks out in Central West End, one person unaccounted for

A building caught fire in the Central West End
A building caught fire in the Central West End(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A large fire broke out Friday evening in the Central West End.

The fire started after 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Laclede in a two-story brick building. One person is unaccounted for after the fire, and another was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation that is not life-threatening, Cpt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the fire. News 4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

