Large fire breaks out in Central West End, one person unaccounted for

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A large fire broke out Friday evening in the Central West End.

The fire started after 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Laclede in a two-story brick building. One person is unaccounted for after the fire, and another was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation that is not life-threatening, Cpt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the fire. News 4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Battalion 5 reports: Primary fire Building evacuated. Occupied exposure buildings on Sides B & D. Defensive operations underway. Two aerial waterways and two hand lines working. All members operating exterior. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/G3D8naXwLY — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 21, 2023

