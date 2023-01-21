Large fire breaks out in Central West End, one person unaccounted for
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A large fire broke out Friday evening in the Central West End.
The fire started after 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Laclede in a two-story brick building. One person is unaccounted for after the fire, and another was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation that is not life-threatening, Cpt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said.
Firefighters are continuing to battle the fire. News 4 will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.