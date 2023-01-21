Clayton police stepping up efforts to prevent car thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, officers went door-to-door in the Wydown-Forest neighborhood in Clayton to talk to residents about the best ways to protect their property.

Police said there were more than 60 car thefts in Clayton in 2022, a large increase from the previous year.

Officers said if you see a car theft in progress, do not approach the robbers. Call the police to respond to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.