Clayton police stepping up efforts to prevent car thefts

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, officers went door-to-door in the Wydown-Forest neighborhood in Clayton to talk to residents about the best ways to protect their property.

Police said there were more than 60 car thefts in Clayton in 2022, a large increase from the previous year.

Officers said if you see a car theft in progress, do not approach the robbers. Call the police to respond to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Delmar Loop Ice Festival returns
The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns
Clayton police stepping up efforts to prevent car thefts
Clayton police stepping up efforts to prevent car thefts
Sheriff: All five inmates in custody after St. Francois County jail escape
Sheriff: All five inmates in custody after St. Francois County jail escape
Large fire breaks out at Kramer’s Marionnettes building, body found in search
Large fire breaks out at Kramer’s Marionnettes building, body found in search