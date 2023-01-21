Axe-throwing business ‘Hatchet Haus’ opens in St. Charles
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The Hatchet Haus just opened up in St. Charles. The axe-throwing business is a unique amusement facility.
Along with axe throwing, there are food, drinks, and darts if axes aren’t your thing. The owners got the idea for the business when they were on a date. They saw an opportunity to share their passion with the community they live in.
