Axe-throwing business ‘Hatchet Haus’ opens in St. Charles

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The Hatchet Haus just opened up in St. Charles. The axe-throwing business is a unique amusement facility.

Along with axe throwing, there are food, drinks, and darts if axes aren’t your thing. The owners got the idea for the business when they were on a date. They saw an opportunity to share their passion with the community they live in.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After court win, attorneys say thousands of out-of-city remote workers could be eligible for...
After court win, attorneys say thousands of out-of-city remote workers could be eligible for earning tax refund
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
Speed limit lowered in Old Town Historic District of Cottleville
Speed limit lowered in Old Town Historic District of Cottleville
WATCH: Police briefing on officer-involved shooting at Dave and Buster’s
WATCH: Police briefing on officer-involved shooting at Dave and Buster’s