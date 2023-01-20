WATCH: Police briefing on officer-involved shooting at Dave and Buster’s

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police have released footage and other details about an officer-involved shooting that happened outside Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights. The department released the video on their YouTube page Friday.

The incident happened on December 7 around 4:20 p.m. Officers say a man with an “edged weapon” charged at them when detectives tried to take him into custody. In the video, police identified the suspect as Mark Davenport, of Rolla.

The video includes a narrative of the sequence of events that led to the shooting, including the discussion between dispatchers and officers and officers arriving at the scene. It also includes surveillance video capturing Davenport inside a business, dashcam video showing assisting officers arriving after Davenport is on the ground, a mugshot of Davenport and the weapon police say he tried to use.

Maryland Heights officers on the scene were not wearing body cameras, police say. Davenport was wanted in connection with various crimes.

