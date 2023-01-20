Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis.

“We were rolling along really well until we weren’t. The supply chain bug finally hit us,” said Adam McBride, the executive director of Veteran’s Community Project in St. Louis.

But McBride says the one thing that’s never slowed is the volunteer spirit helping make the project possible.

The community is located at Grand and Cass and will eventually include 50 homes, including several family units that can home up to five people.

They’re waiting for one last piece of equiptment before they can open their outreach center on the property. But already they’re getting calls.

“Even though we’re not there yet, we’re connecting those folks with existing serice providers knowing we’re right around the corner,” said McBride.

They hope to begin dry walling some of the homes in the coming weeks and then it will move quick according to McBride. They’re always looking for volunteers.

To learn how to volunteer or donate, go to their website. https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/vcp-stlouis

