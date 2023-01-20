Man dead in two car crash in South City

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a two-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro. The driver of the Camaro was killed.

Four people were inside the Hyundai. Two women and a man were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth occupant of the Hyundai fled.

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

