Light Rain or Snow Saturday Evening-Sunday Morning

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Clear and dry tonight and much of Saturday
  • Watch for Rain or snow Saturday evening-Sunday morning
  • Isolated to no road impacts as temperatures stay at or above freezing

Saturday: Partly then mostly cloudy and dry for the morning and afternoon.

Saturday evening-Sunday morning: Watch for a light rain anytime after 6PM in St. Louis a bit earlier to the southwest. Rain may mix with or change to snow in the evening and nighttime. Temperatures will be above freezing most of the night, so roads should remain just wet. However, as we near daybreak Sunday and temperatures bottom out near 32, that’s where we could see isolated slick spots. Although by Sunday morning much of the precipitation should be east/southeast of St. Louis with only spotty rain/snow showers lingering.

Snow potential next week: We’re watching a potential for decent snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning next week. The energy that will fuel this system is still 4,000 miles away from St. Louis, so we can’t trust the forecast models just yet on the track and timing. Plus, we may have borderline freezing temperatures complicating the scenario. But there’s certainly potential for 2″ or more of snow that would cause travel impacts if the forecast holds. Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning may become First Alert Weather Days, but we will wait for more model data looking for a consistent pattern. We will keep you posted and each day we get closer to that storm system we will provide more specific information.

7 Day Forecast

