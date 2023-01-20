FOX C-6 School District proposes switching to only 4 days of classes

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - The FOX C-6 School District is looking into shortening the work week and switching to 4 days of classes beginning next year.

The district moved forward with a proposal to get rid of a 5-day school week during a board of education meeting on Wednesday.

“I am recommending we move to a four-day school week,” said FOX C-6 Superintendent, Dr. Paul Fregeau.

The Jefferson County School District is considering the measure to tackle multi-million-dollar budget problems.

According to Superintendent Fregeau, reducing the school week would save the district $1 million.

“They could probably find other ways to save money instead of taking away from our children’s education,” says parent, Josh Lee.

“I’d be okay with it honestly. Sometimes school is too much for some people,” says student, Chloee Ricke. “Some people could definitely use that mental break.”

“I just think education is very important and I think they need that time, " Lee says.

A district spokesperson released the following statement to News 4 Thursday.

FOX C-6 school leaders are also considering making other cuts to save a total of $6 million.

Superintendent Fregeau says the district could be cutting 30 certified positions with a 5% reduction in administrators and 3% decrease in teachers.

In addition, FOX C-6 is also looking into delaying new school buses and new student Chromebooks with district funds.

