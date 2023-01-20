Cloudy And Chilly

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy skies for most of the day

A chilly weekend

Light rain/snow possible Saturday evening-Sunday morning

Today: Cloudy skies for much of the day. By late afternoon clouds should begin to thin out.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after dark. Watch for a light rain anytime after 6PM and through Sunday morning. Rain may mix with or turn to snow. Warm ground and above freezing temperatures should help keep road impacts low to none in St. Louis with chance of some light slushy snow on raised surfaces and grass mainly north of the St. Louis Metro. We’ll keep you posted on the light wintry mix Saturday night-Sunday morning, but so far it doesn’t look to accumulate much if at all in our area.

