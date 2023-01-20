3 workers injured, tenants displaced after scaffolding collapses at Clayton apartment building
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Three construction workers were injured when scaffolding collapsed at an apartment building in Clayton Friday morning.
The collapse happened around 10:45 a.m. at a building on S. Hanley near Forest Park Parkway. A facade on a two-story apartment building under renovation collapsed while workers were tuckpointing. Three workers suffered minor injuries, firefighters tell News 4. One victim was taken to a hospital.
Firefighters say some tenants will be displaced Friday night.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.