Saint Louis Zoo hosting 3 job fairs to hire part-time employees

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- The Saint Louis Zoo will host three job fairs to hire part-time employees.

The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Feb. 3, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The job fairs will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance.

The Zoo is looking for summer employees and those with immediate availability mid-spring. The open positions include retail, parking lot attendants, food service personnel, educating interpreters and security beats.

Advanced registration to attend a job fair is not needed. For more information, click here.

