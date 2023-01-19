New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power.

The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.

It will take an estimate $50,000 to fix the damages temporarily and sets the rescue group back approximately $100,000 on the new building project.

“This is a set-back, but it will not get us down. We can’t stop, and we won’t stop. We will not stop working to help innocent animals who need us,” says CEO Cassady Caldwell.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis closed on the new building in March 2022 as a larger space for their operation.

More information on Stray Rescue of St. Louis and how to donate can be found here.

