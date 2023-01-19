MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After months of public feedback, MoDOT presented four alternative plans for changes to I-64 in the city of St. Louis. The Future64 project focuses on changes to the interstate between Jefferson and Kingshighway.

Feedback from the community helped shape four options presented at a public meeting Wednesday night. The first option would make no changes. MoDOT said if no changes are made, the public can expect: an “increase in congestion, continued safety issues for all types of users, limited improvement to barrier effect and continued issues with the ability to navigate I-64 and local roadway system.”

MoDOT engineer Jen Wade says they must make some changes. Specifically to the bridges in that section of interstate.

“It’s time to improve the bridges. So we don’t have to change anything, but we as MoDOT have to invest about $100 million in the coming years to ensure the bridges stay standing and strong,” said Wade.

While they’re making those improvements, they would like to improve the area as a whole. Feedback from the public included making 64 less of a divider across the heart of the central corridor and increasing accessibility and safety for all, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and those using public transit.

See all the options and maps here.

MoDOT presented three alternatives, but the end result could be a combination of all three.

Alternative one: consolidates access at Grand, lengthens auxiliary ramps, creates a new north-south connection on Theresa Ave to I-64.

Alternative two: Creates a new eastbound on-ramp from Boyle, creates bus-only lanes on Grand between Choteau and Forest Park Avenue, builds a new Theresa Avenue bridge over the railroad tracks

Alternative three: Consolidates the Vandeventer and Tower Grove off-ramps, creates a new eastbound I-64 on ramp from Vandeventer, removes left-hand entrance ramps at Boyle/Papin/Tower Grove and Grand/Market/Bernard

The range in cost is estimated between $186-239 million.

One of the biggest challenges is MoDOT only controls their roads. Many of the plans presented in these options would need buy-in from the City of St. Louis, Great Rivers Greenway, East West Gateway and Metro.

The next step is MoDOT will take the feedback on these options and come up with a final design. Wade says the project will be done in phases but could begin in three to five years.

