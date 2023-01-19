MISSING: 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 12 in St. Louis County

Akiyah Jefferson, 12, was last seen on Jan. 12, according to St. Louis County police.
Akiyah Jefferson, 12, was last seen on Jan. 12, according to St. Louis County police.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing girl.

Akiyah Jefferson left her home the night of Jan. 12 and has not been in contact with family or friends since, according to police. The 12-year-old was last seen wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jefferson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. Taylor at (314) 615-5391 or call 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivers State of the State address.
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
‘It would help us quite a bit:’ Online sales tax measure going back to St. Louis County voters
‘It would help us quite a bit:’ Online sales tax measure possibly going back to St. Louis County voters
MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson
MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson
St. Louis County Dept. of Public health consolidates select services in North County to counter...
St. Louis County Dept. of Public health consolidates select services in North County to counter ongoing staffing shortage