MISSING: 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 12 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing girl.

Akiyah Jefferson left her home the night of Jan. 12 and has not been in contact with family or friends since, according to police. The 12-year-old was last seen wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jefferson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. Taylor at (314) 615-5391 or call 636-529-8210.

