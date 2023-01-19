Man hit by car, killed in North County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested after 3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood
Grandfather charged after 3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood
Akiyah Jefferson, 12, was last seen on Jan. 12, according to St. Louis County police.
MISSING: 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 12 in St. Louis County
‘It would help us quite a bit:’ Online sales tax measure going back to St. Louis County voters
‘It would help us quite a bit:’ Online sales tax measure possibly going back to St. Louis County voters
MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson
MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson