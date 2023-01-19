Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.