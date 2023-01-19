Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in the area of I-70 and Hwy 79 late Tuesday night. It was reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

Police said they then used spike strips successfully near Hwy 70 and Hwy Z in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Police said Vincent continued westbound on Hwy 70 until the car left the roadway near Hwy 70 and Langtree Drive through the grass median and came to a stop.

Two suspects got out of the car, and while doing so, police said Vincent pointed a gun in the direction of officers as he crossed West Pearce Blvd. Two task force officers fired shots, striking Vincent. Both suspects were taken into custody and officers rendered aid immediately to Vincent before he was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The passenger who was taken into custody, Amber Smith, 37, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, resisting arrest, and tampering with a motor vehicle. She is being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. Police said Vincent’s gun was found at the scene and was stolen. One St. Charles City and one St. Peters police officer was involved in the shooting and neither were injured.

Amber Smith is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, resisting arrest, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The 2011 black Chevrolet Silverado Vincent and Smith were driving was reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

According to online records, Vincent has a lengthy criminal history, with convictions in both Illinois and Missouri for guns, drugs and aggravated battery. Records also indicate two orders of protection from two separate women.

Vincent served nearly seven years in prison, on various occasions, since 2014.

Most recently in October 2021, Vincent was sentenced to four years in prison on felony drug charges. A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said Vincent was released on parole in October of 2022.

