Lawmakers file bills for accountability in St. Charles water contamination

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Missouri lawmakers are pushing for accountability in St. Charles as water issues continue.

Five of the seven water wells in the county are currently offline because of detected contamination. The EPA is testing and taking samples to track down the source.

But some lawmakers say that isn’t enough. The newly filed House Bill 837 and Senate Bill 483 would require the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to transfer evidence to the attorney general, who could bring a civil action lawsuit against those found responsible.

The city is working to bring in new equipment to get the wells turned back on and make sure the water is safe.

