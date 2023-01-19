How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.

“We were thrilled with the great customer response to our last fuel day event before the holidays, which is why we’re bringing this great event back for an encore,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easier for our customers at a time when they’re looking for a little relief from that financial pinch following their holiday spending.”

Find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.

