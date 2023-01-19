Guten Tag, Red Kingdom! Chiefs head to Germany in 2023 season

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will play a home game in Munich in the 2023 season.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are part of the NFL’s international slate next season, as they head to Germany for a regular season game.

The NFL on Thursday morning announced its list of teams playing outside of the U.S. in 2023. The Bills, Jaguars and Titans will each host a home game in London, while the Patriots and Chiefs will each host a home game in Germany.

Shortly after the announcement, the Chiefs tweeted out, “Chiefs Kingdom has no borders. See you soon, Germany!”, along with its German translation, “Das Chiefs Kingdom kennt keine Grenzen. Bis bald in Deutschland!”

The Chiefs do not yet know which team they will face in Germany, as the NFL schedule typically releases in May. They do know their opponents for next season, though:

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Bengals, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Eagles

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings

