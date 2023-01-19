Eureka Police hold auto theft summit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Eureka Police Department invited every business in town that sells, services or stores vehicles, to a summit on auto thefts. Some of the business have been the victims of thieves.

Meg Kociela is co-owner of Midwest Motors.

“It’s very expensive. It’s very expensive. Like I said, not just for me as a business owner but a lot of times it affects our customers,” she said.

Business owners learned best practices for security at a business, how auto theft investigations are conducted and how thieves try to sell used cars by changing the VIN number tags so the vehicles can’t be traced as stolen.

Lt. Michael Werges is with the Eureka Police Department.

“So we’re trying to bring together all the players in the game so that we’re able to utilize everyone’s knowledge base and effectively communicate on things that work and things that don’t work,”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Missouri ranks 3rd in the nation for the number of auto thefts per capita.

One of the relatively new tools for fighting car thieves that drew a lot of attention is flock cameras. Police have installed them in strategic locations but business owners can also have them installed. The cameras read license plates and will alert police when a stolen car has been detected. Stolen cars are often used to commit crimes and a flock camera can alert police and lead to a quick response.

Ric Kremer is the owner of Eureka Collision Center.

“It’s fantastic. And we’re going to look into the flock camera. And so I think it’s a really good idea,” he said.

Businesses were also warned about a group of car thieves who try to buy vehicles using counterfeit cashiers checks.

