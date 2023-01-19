First Alert Weather:

A Quick Sprinkle and/or Flurry Today

Chilly and windy

Cooler Pattern for a while

Thursday: Cloudy & windy today with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph. There could be a few sprinkles or flurries through the early afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny with near normal temperatures. A little breezy in the morning but the winds come down for the afternoon.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after dark. Then overnight into Sunday morning rain or snow showers. Warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures should help keep road impacts to a minimum in St. Louis with chance of some light slushy snow on raised surfaces and grass mainly north of I-70. We’ll keep you posted on the wintry mix Sunday morning, but so far it doesn’t look to accumulate much if at all.

