Cloudy & Windy Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Quick Sprinkle and/or Flurry Today
  • Chilly and windy
  • Cooler Pattern for a while

Thursday: Cloudy & windy today with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph. There could be a few sprinkles or flurries through the early afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny with near normal temperatures. A little breezy in the morning but the winds come down for the afternoon.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after dark. Then overnight into Sunday morning rain or snow showers. Warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures should help keep road impacts to a minimum in St. Louis with chance of some light slushy snow on raised surfaces and grass mainly north of I-70. We’ll keep you posted on the wintry mix Sunday morning, but so far it doesn’t look to accumulate much if at all.

7 Day Forecast

