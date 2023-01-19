Cloudy & Windy Thursday

First Alert Weather:

Clearing Tonight But Clouds Return Quickly In The Morning

A Blustery Thursday, Gusts to 35 MPH

Sunshine comes out Friday

Thursday: will be cloudy and windy with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills in the low 30s. Mainly a dry day, but around midday there is a chance for a spot shower and mainly north of St. Louis.

Friday: is a mostly sunny day with near normal temperatures.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after midnight. Then overnight into Sunday morning rain or snow showers. Warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures should help keep road impacts to a minimum in St. Louis with chance of some light slushy snow on raised surfaces and grass mainly north of I-70. We’ll keep you posted on the wintry mix Sunday morning, but so far it doesn’t look to accumulate much if at all.

