Cloudy & Windy Thursday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Clearing Tonight But Clouds Return Quickly In The Morning
  • A Blustery Thursday, Gusts to 35 MPH
  • Sunshine comes out Friday

Thursday: will be cloudy and windy with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills in the low 30s. Mainly a dry day, but around midday there is a chance for a spot shower and mainly north of St. Louis.

Friday: is a mostly sunny day with near normal temperatures.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after midnight. Then overnight into Sunday morning rain or snow showers. Warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures should help keep road impacts to a minimum in St. Louis with chance of some light slushy snow on raised surfaces and grass mainly north of I-70. We’ll keep you posted on the wintry mix Sunday morning, but so far it doesn’t look to accumulate much if at all.

7 Day Forecast

