Chance for Wintry Mix This Weekend

First Alert Weather:

Slow Clearing Friday, Sunshine in the afternoon

Dry Friday and most of Saturday

A Light rain/snow possible Saturday evening-Sunday morning

This Evening: Dry, cloudy and still breezy though not as windy. West winds 10-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

Friday: Clouds in the morning turning mostly sunny with near normal temperatures. A little breezy in the morning but the winds come down for the afternoon.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after dark. Watch for a light rain anytime after 6PM and through Sunday morning. Rain may mix with or turn to snow. Warm ground and above freezing temperatures should help keep road impacts low to none in St. Louis with chance of some light slushy snow on raised surfaces and grass mainly north of the St. Louis Metro. We’ll keep you posted on the light wintry mix Saturday night-Sunday morning, but so far it doesn’t look to accumulate much if at all in our area.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.