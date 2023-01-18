Vote for the Katy Trail to be named the Best Recreational Trail

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – The Katy Trail is in the running for the Best Recreational Trail in the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Katy Trail State Park in St. Charles County is built on the former corridor of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad. With 26 trailheads, it is a destination for walkers, runners and cyclists.

