Rain Likely, Thunder Possible, Through This Evening

First Alert Weather:

Widespread rain today

A few thunderstorms mainly south of St. Louis this afternoon

Some chilly days ahead.

Wednesday: Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will make for a rainy Wednesday. We expect the strong storms to stay well south, but some thunder is possible in the mid/late afternoon with some briefly heavier rainfall. Then the rain tapers off around 6-7PM in St. Louis.

Thursday: will be mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday: is a mostly sunny day with near normal temperatures.

This weekend: Saturday looks dry until after midnight. Then overnight into Sunday morning rain or snow showers. There may be a brief period of some slick spots, but warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures should help keep that to a minimum in St. Louis with better chances in the morning north of the metro. We’ll keep you posted on the wintry mix impacts as model data is not in good agreement so far.

today (KMOV)

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.