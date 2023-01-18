Police, residents address recent homicides in Soulard, gas station concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two recent homicides in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in less than two weeks have some residents on edge.

“It’s scary. It’s obviously uncomforting,” said Anna Miller. “You just never know what you’re going to expect when you’re living there and that shouldn’t be the case living anywhere.”

News 4 saw police earlier on Tuesday just inside the doors of the Conoco gas station off of Russell Boulevard and Gravois Avenue. That is where a 30-year-old man was found shot and killed Monday just after 10 p.m. Soulard residents like Miller say the news is shocking, especially after hearing what she believes were multiple gunshots being fired on Russell just down the road from her home.

“A rapid six to eight gunshots after that, and then after that, next rapid point I knew it was gunshots,” she said. “I’m not sure if there is any relation, or what was going on because what occurred at my place was prior to those other incidents in Soulard.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Maj. Ryan Cousins announced Tuesday a suspect, 26-year-old Brett Kress, has been taken into custody and has pending murder charges in connection with the January 7 homicide at the gas station.

“Initially we had the vehicle’s information,” said Cousins. “Yesterday, this morning, we located that vehicle. That vehicle was crashed in St. Charles. Subsequently…from technical devices, we were able to locate that subject after we located another subject who gave us this information. So, he was taken into custody this morning.”

As for the latest homicide, which is unrelated to the other incident, Cousins says they believe this one may have been targeted between the suspect and victim involved but it is still being investigated.

“We’ve had incidents there before but not homicides. It’s very unfortunate now within a few weeks that we’ve had two incidents at that location,” he said.

Apart from these first two homicides of the year in Soulard, it’s other incidents that have occurred in the area where the gas station is located that are prompting additional talks with the owners.

“The city is working with them, and we’re in constant communication with the city,” said Cousins. “There’s a meeting that’s scheduled with the owner of that location to see if we can try to get a CND, and the captain of that district also put out patrols around that area.”

News 4 broke down some of the number of calls to that area where the gas station is located from the last year:

Two homicides

14 disturbance calls

One assault

Four auto investigations/thefts

Three incidents where crisis response unit was involved

Major Cousins says the owner could face a list of things they need to do in order to prevent being put on notice as a public nuisance.

“If those things don’t happen, then obviously, yes, then they put the CND and we go to court and then to closure,” said Cousins.

Gas station workers and the manager on duty declined to comment on camera following the incident.

Miller says it’s these latest incidents that now have her more cautious in her neighborhood.

“Making sure I’m traveling in groups, not out late at night. Even though that shouldn’t be a thing, just making sure, taking extra steps in being precautious,” she said.

