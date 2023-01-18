Charges filed against woman for allegedly shooting at police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jada Davis, 54, has been charged with two felony crimes stemming from an officer-involved shooting incident last Friday outside a Social Security Administration office at 717 North 16th. Davis is charged with discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement in the case, Davis was inside a van parked in front of the Social Security office, and when a Federal Protective Service officer asked her to move, she threatened to shoot the officer.

Court documents said that when St. Louis Police Department officers arrived, they encouraged Davis to move also, and she threatened one of them.

Then, a police sergeant told the woman to get out of the van, according to documents, and she threatened to shoot him. Court records say the sergeant broke out a window in an attempt to remove the woman, and that’s when Davis fired at least one shot at the sergeant with a .38 caliber revolver.

Officers returned fire, but no one involved was hurt, and the woman was taken into custody.

Residents who live nearby spoke to News 4 about the incident and their frustrations over the amount of crime downtown. They also said they were surprised to hear that the woman was released from jail over the weekend without being charged. Davis was released because charges hadn’t been filed within the 24-hour time period in which she can legally be held without being charged.

Mario Love has lived on Washington Avenue for three years.

“To arrest a lady who shot at the police and then to just turn around and let her go back on the community? It’s almost like they don’t care about what’s going on down here,” he said.

Erika Klotz lives and owns a business on Washington Avenue.

“I think the level of what she did commands more urgency. They should have held her longer,” she said.

News 4 reached out to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, which released this statement:

“We care deeply about the lives and well-being of the officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and members of our community. At the same time, we have a duty to thoroughly investigate each and every incident. Despite the gunfire exchanged, fortunately no one was hurt. In this case, additional evidence was required from the police and various sources. Today the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued charges of Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle and Armed Criminal Action. Investigations take time, and in all cases we must wait until the facts are submitted and reviewed. In every case, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is dedicated to ensuring that the office carries out its duty to prosecute criminal cases in a manner that seeks justice rather than just convictions on behalf of the residents of the City of St. Louis.”

