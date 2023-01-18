Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house.

Law enforcement stated Malani Avery was taken by Markelv Avery, a 23-year-old, just before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday from her mom’s house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue in Kansas City.

Police stated Markelv Avery was armed with a black handgun and driving a white Acura four-door sedan that was missing its front bumper.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information has been asked to call 911.

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and having a pink blanket.

The male suspect was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing a denim jacket.

pic.twitter.com/DiYxS0BSk4 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) January 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.