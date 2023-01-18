5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington

5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night as the incident was reported around 10:22 p.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the Centene Center parking lot around 7:15 Tuesday evening.

It is believed the escapees stole vehicle and was last seen traveling in a southerly direction from Centene Center.

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-70
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shuts down I-70 in Wentzville.
Chris Dunn
Missouri prisoner clings on to little hope for freedom after petition to U.S. Supreme Court
Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose
Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose