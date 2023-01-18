ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night as the incident was reported around 10:22 p.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the Centene Center parking lot around 7:15 Tuesday evening.

It is believed the escapees stole vehicle and was last seen traveling in a southerly direction from Centene Center.

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.

