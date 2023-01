ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said.

The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released.

