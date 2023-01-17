First Alert Weather:

A few Sprinkles by the Wednesday morning drive

Widespread rain Wednesday, some thunderstorms

Rain or rain/snow mix possible Saturday Night-Sunday AM

Tonight: Clouds will increase as a warm front approaches out of the south. A few sprinkles or a light shower possible during the morning drive. But the bulk of our steady rain will be late morning through the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will make for a rainy Wednesday afternoon. We expect the strong storms to stay well south, but some thunder is possible in the late afternoon with some briefly heavier rainfall. Then the rain tapers off around 6-7PM in St. Louis.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. We may see a few spotty light rain showers or for areas north rain/snow. But it’s all very light, and temperatures well above freezing.

Friday is a mostly sunny day, though near normal cool temps.

This weekend: Saturday looks mostly dry until later in the evening with some light rain. Then overnight into Sunday morning rain or snow showers. There may be a brief period of some slick spots, but warm ground and broderline freezing temperatures should help keep that to a minimum in St. Louis with better chances in the morning north of the metro. We’ll keep you posted on the wintry mix impacts as model data is not in good agreement so far.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.