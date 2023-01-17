St. Louis police investigating 3 homicides that occurred in 2-hour span

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are investigating three homicides that occurred within a span of two hours Monday.

The first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of California, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. A 26-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Around 40 minutes later, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the 4300 block of W. Belle Place, which is in the Vandeventer neighborhood. She was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Around 10:15 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the torso near the intersection of Grand and Russell in Soulard. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

