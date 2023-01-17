St. Charles County law enforcement work together to combat car thefts, prosecutor recommends mandatory prison time

ST. CHARLES COUNTY(KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement agencies are actively working to combat car thefts as the St. Louis region grapples with ongoing thefts.

According to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar, the problem in his county ramped up shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. As a result, the county created the Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force, merging manpower and resources from police departments across the county to be on the lookout for car thieves.

In its first two years, the task force has made 672 arrests, culminating in 218 felonies and 216 misdemeanors. It also seized 62 guns and recovered 28 stolen vehicles.

“I do think the mindset over the last few years in this county is changing,” said Lohmar. “People are realizing though we do have a safe community, we are not immune from criminal activity.”

Lohmar said his office recommends mandatory prison time for those who are convicted of Tampering 1st.

“We are seeing emboldened young people who don’t appear afraid to get caught or to run from the police,” he said. “We have to have communities that discourage this kind of behavior that don’t lionize this behavior or champion it. You have to have those who are willing to stand up and say this is not okay, and if you do keep doing this, you will end up dead or in prison.”

Data from the St. Charles County Jail shows through November 2022, around 70 percent of those arrested for Tampering 1st lived outside of St. Charles County. The average bond for Tampering 1st was $50,000, with an average jail stay of 73 days.

Lohmar said tackling the problem is a team effort between individual agencies, the task force, and his office, all of whom are on the same page.

“Our part is, if you guys do the good work out there and give us the cases, we’ll do everything we can to make the charges stick and get a bond set such that if a person is arrested for car theft in St. Charles County, you’re not going to go home the next day.”

Officers with the O’Fallon Police Department participate in the task force, but the department also conducts its own saturation patrols when staffing allows.

“We spend a lot of time in our subdivisions and enforce a lot of traffic laws,” said Sgt. Bryan Harr, public information officer for O’Fallon Police. “Expired tags, aggressive driving, all those things can lead to stolen cars or vehicles that have been involved in criminal activity.”

Extra patrols canvass neighborhoods and subdivisions for suspicious behavior, particularly people accused of pulling on car door handles of cars parked in driveways or along the street. Flock cameras aid in this effort, alerting officers to stolen cars that drive past their license plate readers.

“Nine out of 10 cars stolen, the windows are not broken out, they’re just checking door handles,” said Officer Charles Pleasant. “We’re going to chase you, and if you come out here to steal cars, we’re going to try to catch you.”

Officer Pleasant has spent 32 years in law enforcement and is a member of the county’s task force, in addition to taking part in his department’s extra patrols.

“We’re seeing juveniles in the car, 13, 14, 15-years old in the car with weapons,” he said. “They’re using juveniles because they know most of the time juveniles don’t get any punishment, the parents get called, and they come pick them up.”

Pleasant spends time in neighborhoods looking for garage doors that are open, an easy way for criminals to access keys and other belongings, he said. He encourages people to lock their cars and remove valuables.

“These people aren’t wasting time if it’s not an easy grab,” he said. “If there’s another car that’s unlocked, they’ll move on, so do your part.”

Through November 2022, the St. Charles Police Department arrested 29 people for Tampering 1st, followed by Wentzville Police Department, which saw 21 arrests. O’Fallon Police made 19 arrests. Those arrests are outside of task force operations.

“I think it’s what our citizens expect,” said Sgt. Harr. “I think they expect to be able to go in their homes at night, leave their cars in the driveway and get up in the morning and they still be there.”

