Van vs school bus accident sends four teens to the hospital with minor injuries
The accident shut down traffic at Central Parkway and Shackelford for a short period of time.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - First responders transported four teenagers with minor injuries to the hospital after the van they were traveling in collided with a school bus Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County.
The bus was only occupied by the driver who was uninjured.
