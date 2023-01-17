Van vs school bus accident sends four teens to the hospital with minor injuries

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - First responders transported four teenagers with minor injuries to the hospital after the van they were traveling in collided with a school bus Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County.

The bus was only occupied by the driver who was uninjured.

