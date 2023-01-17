Van vs school bus accident sends four teens to the hospital with minor injuries

The accident shut down traffic at Central Parkway and Shackelford for a short period of time.
school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - First responders transported four teenagers with minor injuries to the hospital after the van they were traveling in collided with a school bus Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County.

The bus was only occupied by the driver who was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lane closure
One lane of WB traffic on Chain of Rocks Bridge to close Tuesday
St. Charles County law enforcement work together to combat car thefts, prosecutor recommends...
St. Charles County law enforcement work together to combat car thefts, prosecutor recommends mandatory prison time
Powell Hall
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra prepares for massive renovation and expansion of Powell Hall this spring
St. Louis County PD pleased with move to 12-hour shift as departments nationwide deal with...
St. Louis County PD pleased with move to 12-hour shift as departments nationwide deal with officer shortages