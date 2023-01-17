Sunny & warm today with widespread rain tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Today: There will be a slight north-to-south variation in the forecast today. For counties closer to northern Missouri, the clouds will remain overhead and you can expect temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. For St. Louis and spots to the south, we’re looking at mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid and upper-50s.

Tonight: Clouds will increase as a warm front approaches out of the south. Around 2 am, showers will begin moving in.

Tomorrow: Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will be present as the cold front approaches. Southeast Missouri and central Illinois have slightly better chances of seeing thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected in our area. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s with rain overhead.

This week: Temperatures return to more seasonal values with chances for rain over the weekend.

