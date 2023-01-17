Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow.

“Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher.

52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train off of Old Caseyville Road Sunday morning just before 11 a.m.

Her friends gathered together on Monday to remember her and all the positive light she brought to the community.

“She loves her family, her sister, who is also a runner. Her dad. She loves to go to the church at St Augustine’s, and she just loves to run,” said Horcher. “She would push you to be better.”

Horcher and McDonnell have been friends for 10 years, and both are a part of the Belleville Running Club.

“Jennifer and my wife penny, we would go places together, we would go out to eat together, we would go to races together,” he said. “She was just one of those people that you could just go, and you knew you were going to have fun every time. She would just talk constantly and just you know mostly about running or her pets, one dog three cats.”

It was while doing what she loved, running with her dog, when she was hit by the train. Preliminary reports from the Swansea Police Department said she tried to cross the tracks while the gates were down and functioning properly.

“At first I did have questions about how this could possibly happen, but it simply comes down to it was simply an accident,” said Horcher. “How many people, when there’s two tracks, the train passes, you don’t even think...you just take off, whether you’re running or in a car.”

For friends and family still processing the news, they said they too feel like winners to have had the opportunity to share so many moments with her.

“She’s run every Belleville marathon. The next ones coming up [on] Sept. 30,” said Horcher. “To know she’s not going to be there, it’s really going to sink in at that point and it’s just so sad.”

McDonnell’s family said they’re heartbroken by the loss and wanted to extend their kindness and support to the driver of the MetroLink train.

Her father tells News 4 over the phone today that she was a devoted daughter who loved everything from pets to working with children.

Yesterday, Bi-State Development, which oversees MetroLink operations, sent a statement in response to the incident:

On January 15, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at the Old Caseyville Road crossing in Swansea when a person was struck and killed by an eastbound MetroLink train. Despite active warning lights, bells, and the gates being in the down position, the person was seen entering the crossing from the north side, jogging behind her dog. Despite the train operator’s efforts to brake, the train was unable to stop before impact. The dog was unharmed and later located by local police officials.

All of us at Metro Transit and the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners express our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who lost her life in this tragic incident. We understand the gravity of this situation and are fully cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation to understand the cause. The public is reminded of the importance of obeying warning signals at grade crossings for the safety of all. Speaking on behalf of the Board of Commissioners and the Metro Transit team, I would like to express our gratitude to the emergency responders, MetroLink Support Teams, and the train operator for their swift actions in this difficult situation.

We understand the emotional toll this event has taken on the train operator, and we are providing support and resources to ensure her emotional well-being is taken care of and she has the necessary support to cope with this tragic event.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.