One lane of WB traffic on Chain of Rocks Bridge to close Tuesday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The right westbound lane on the Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the time period mentioned above.

The lane closure is necessary to allow IDOT crews to complete routine inspections for this structure.

