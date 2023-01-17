One lane of WB traffic on Chain of Rocks Bridge to close Tuesday
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The right westbound lane on the Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the time period mentioned above.
The lane closure is necessary to allow IDOT crews to complete routine inspections for this structure.
