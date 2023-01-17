Episode 217: Mixologist Meredith Berry of Platypus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meredith Berry grew up in the hospitality world, watching her dad and soon following her own path that eventually led her behind the bar in her hometown of Chicago.

She remembers the first time she got the chance to serve customers, and she fell in love with the industry, an industry that isn’t always the easiest. Now, as the owner of Platypus in the Grove, she strives to take the decades of lessons learned and teach a new generation.

She came to St. Louis for a job at the Angad Arts Hotel and soon fell for our city and the culinary scene. She’s passionate about crafting cocktails and beverage programs and has long loved to crest mocktails, and zero-proof cocktails, a trend that Meredith says has thankfully exploded in recent years.

With a stint on Netflix’s reality series Drink Masters, she’s helping shine a spotlight on the St. Louis hospitality scene, one she strives to help make better, one beverage at a time.

