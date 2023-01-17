CVPA students return to class for first time since school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Students officially returned for in-person learning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis for the first time since October, when a former student killed a teacher and a 16-year-old student at the school.

Faculty, parents, and staff welcomed students back as they arrived on Tuesday morning. The first bell rang at 7 a.m., the start of a day that faculty hoped to make as normal as possible. Therapists, counselors, and other mental health support were on site for any students that might need it. District leaders outlined expectations for the day.

“To show up with your full self and whatever that looks like, because we’re all at different milestones,” CVPA Principal Dr. Kacy Shahid said Tuesday morning. “We’re all at different places. And so I want to be realistic with where the staff is currently and where our students are, and where I am.”

Shahid said the last three months of recovery after the tragedy have been a nightmare. But she followed that with a message of hope.

“With that being said, as I focus on growth and I focus on the opportunities and the innovation, very similar to what happened during COVID,” she said. “It was a very dark time for individuals. But if we focus on growth, the posttraumatic growth that gives me hope, that gives me energy to show up today. That gives me some optimism, and so that’s what I’m focused on.”

One parent News 4 spoke to said she felt okay sending her child back to school after speaking with administrators.

“Talking with the principal, Dr. Shahid, and a few of the other heads through the St. Louis Public Schools, it kind of cemented me being okay with sending her back,” parent Patrice Hill said.

The district shared photos of kids inside the school during their first day back since the tragedy.

