Authorities in St. Charles County searching for subject possibly involved in a homicide

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Authorities are searching the area of Highways N and Z for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis homicide.

The search began just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle wanted for a homicide was spotted in St. Charles County.

As authorities followed the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and fled on foot until the subject stole a vehicle in Wentzville.

After driving the stolen vehicle for a short time, the subject then abandon that vehicle and stole another one.

As police closed in on the second stolen vehicle, the subject abandoned it and fled on foot.

Authorities from St. Charles County police, O’Fallon police and Wentzville police are involved in the active search.

