3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child was shot in the back, possibly by another child, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thrush Avenue.

Police said the child was privately taken to a hospital and is in an unknown condition.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood
3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood
zoo animals
The pandemic and impact on Zoo animals
Generic Gavel
St. Louis County psychiatrist to pay $5 million in fatal overmedication lawsuit
Saint Louis Zoo’s research team looks at how some animals responded to lack of visitors during...
Saint Louis Zoo’s research team looks at how some animals responded to lack of visitors during pandemic