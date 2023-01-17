3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child was shot in the back, possibly by another child, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thrush Avenue.

Police said the child was privately taken to a hospital and is in an unknown condition.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.